Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 371,500 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 371,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Sanmina worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 43.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 79,012 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sanmina by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.