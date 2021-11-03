Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of HCM opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $43.94.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

