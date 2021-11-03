43,439 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Inspire Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after buying an additional 42,232 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,697.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.81.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

