Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 573,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 92,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 75,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

INS opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $358.73 million, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

