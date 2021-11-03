Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.78 Million Stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.57% of Manning & Napier worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 184,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Shares of NYSE MN opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.