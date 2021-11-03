Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.17 Million Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Rackspace Technology worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 991,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,208,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

RXT opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.