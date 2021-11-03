B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 203,005 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

