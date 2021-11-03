Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 109,200 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,669,000 after buying an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 122,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE DLX opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.