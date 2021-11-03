Short Interest in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Grows By 29.4%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

