Short Interest in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Grows By 29.4%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.
In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
