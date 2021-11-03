Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of Capita stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. Capita has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

