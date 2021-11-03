Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Core One Labs stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

