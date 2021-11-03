Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Core One Labs stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.
About Core One Labs
