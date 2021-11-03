Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report $440.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.40 million. MarineMax reported sales of $411.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 28.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 712.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth $7,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 35.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $70.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.