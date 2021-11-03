Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CABGY stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

