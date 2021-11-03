ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 198,936 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

