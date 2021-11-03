iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,624,236 shares.The stock last traded at $110.45 and had previously closed at $110.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

