Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.95 Million

Brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report sales of $218.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.60 million to $221.30 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $203.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $874.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.50 million to $894.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $922.03 million, with estimates ranging from $882.50 million to $969.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPP. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

