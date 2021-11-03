Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 12,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,224,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

Get Azul alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.