Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report sales of $218.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.30 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $203.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $874.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.50 million to $894.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $922.03 million, with estimates ranging from $882.50 million to $969.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 462,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 672,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 340,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

