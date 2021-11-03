Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $50.06 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Lumentum worth $50,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lumentum by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.20. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

