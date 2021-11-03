First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $49,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

