Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) COO Jeffrey J. Bird Sells 17,352 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) COO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 17,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $395,972.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DRQ opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $846.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after buying an additional 866,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,788,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

