Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) COO Jeffrey J. Bird Sells 17,352 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) COO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 17,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $395,972.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
DRQ opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $846.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.43.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
