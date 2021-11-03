ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 108,754 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MT stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99.

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

