Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,065 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 955.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $19,950,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $15,493,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.