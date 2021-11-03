Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of FIVG opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59.

