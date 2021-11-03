Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,225,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,883,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 275,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $825,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYG opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.