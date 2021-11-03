Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 73.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

