Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 308,873 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 148,135 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.

