Ontrak (OTRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Ontrak to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Ontrak has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, analysts expect Ontrak to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $183.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

