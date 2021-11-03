Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.59 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,156 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $35,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

