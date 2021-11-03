Quidel (QDEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. On average, analysts expect Quidel to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. Quidel has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $288.70. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quidel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Quidel worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James raised their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

