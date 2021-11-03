Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stake Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Sensient Technologies worth $33,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

SXT stock opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.01 per share, with a total value of $3,331,990.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

