Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

INVH opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.