Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,895 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,278,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after acquiring an additional 917,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

