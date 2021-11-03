Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,210 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $32,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Albany International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Albany International by 77.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.42. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

