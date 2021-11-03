BlackRock Inc. Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

