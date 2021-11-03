Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.89% of Graham worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

GHM stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $139.73 million, a P/E ratio of -62.24, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

GHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.