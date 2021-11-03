Fmr LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 326.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 72,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 202.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of AQUA opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

