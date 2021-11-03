Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of Kodiak Sciences worth $32,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 14.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOD stock opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.59.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

