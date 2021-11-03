The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 27.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,308 shares of company stock worth $16,660,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

