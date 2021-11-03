Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.90 Million Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.69% of Mustang Bio worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 20.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 25.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.