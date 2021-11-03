Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $134,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,344 shares during the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

