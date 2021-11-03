Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE POR opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 52,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 246.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 52,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

