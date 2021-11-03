Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Stephens

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by Stephens from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.58.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average is $143.68. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

