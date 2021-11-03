TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson Sells 10,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDG opened at $629.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $625.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $502.80 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.29.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

