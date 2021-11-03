Northern Trust Corp Sells 417,000 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,072,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 417,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $32,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 37.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

AXTA stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

