Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.46% of Belden worth $32,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 56,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

