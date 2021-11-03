Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $33,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 285,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of MDC opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.37 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

