Northern Trust Corp Has $33.47 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Allegiant Travel worth $33,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,408,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,149,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.27.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

