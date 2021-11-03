FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $33,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FormFactor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FormFactor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

