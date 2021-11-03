First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,114 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 43,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Finally, Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

